Business Intelligence Analyst: ICT - LEVEL 9 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Evaluating data requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing reports.
- Leading ongoing reviews of business intelligence and developing data models.
- Report Creation using SAP Web Intelligence Rich Client to be accessed in Webi, PowerBI, Tableau or QlickSense
- Coding of automation process using Python/R programming and development of Machine learning models.
- Effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to juniors.
- Ensuring data requirements from business users are met.
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
- Managing competing resources and priorities.
- Any other duties that may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/ Computer Engineering/Data Analytics/ Data Management/Business/Economics/Statistics or equivalent.
- At least one of the following certifications is required - Data Management (Power BI, Data Warehouse Certification, Data Engineering, SAP HANA), Python/ R programming.
- At least one (1) year in an ICT Systems support or software development environment.
- At least one (1) year experience in a data analytics environment.
- Possess strong Business Ethics.
- Clean Class 4 Driver’s license is a prerequisite.
Skills and Competencies:
- Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Good communication and people skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
Please note female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 March 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.