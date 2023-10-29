Business Intelligence (BI) Reporting Developer (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role is responsible for the design, development, implementation, test and support of mission-critical Business Intelligence (BI) reports through dashboards that utilize the underlying data stores, data warehouse and data marts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Design, development, implementation, testing and support of mission-critical Business Intelligence (BI) reports.
- Working with cross-functional teams to gather and document reporting requirements to meet business requirements.
- Design, develop, test and implement reports and dashboards that utilize the underlying data store(s)/ data warehouse(s) / data mart(s).
- Participate in business analysis activities to gather required reporting and dashboard requirements.
- Translate business requirements into specifications that will be used to implement the required reports and dashboards, created from potentially multiple data sources.
- Participate with other specialists to convert legacy reports (primarily Business Objects) to relevant BI solutions.
- Transition developed reports and dashboards to the Operations & Support team.
- Understanding of data integration issues (validation and cleaning), familiarity with complex data and structures.
- Provide support as required to ensure the availability and performance of developed reports and dashboards for both external and internal users.
- Ensure proper configuration management and change controls are implemented.
- Provide technical assistance and cross training to other team members.
- Provide training and assistance to users for generation of adhoc reports.
- Design and implement technology best practices, guidelines and repeatable processes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Computer Science (BCoSc) (Required).
- Skills: Ad Hoc Reporting, BI Solutions, Business Intelligence (BI), Business Intelligence (BI) Reporting, Communication, Computer Programming, Cross-Functional Teamwork, Dashboard Reporting, Data Integration, Data Mart, Data Modeling, Data Store, Data Warehousing (DW), Design, End User Support, Interpersonal Relationships, Operations Support, Prioritization, Translations.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 31 October 2023
