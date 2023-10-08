Business Intelligence Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
NetOne Cellular Private Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the above mentioned position.
The incumbent shall be responsible to the Data Analytics Manager.
To design, develop and implement critical business intelligence and data analytics initiatives and projects that will contribute to strategic decision-making across the organization.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designs, delivers and maintains the business intelligence and analyzes the program that will support organizational priorities.
- Develops and implements governance and post-implementation evaluation over all data analytics activities to ensure outcomes achieved meet organizational objectives.
- Identifies data quality issues and supports information governance by participating in necessary activities and assists in the development of and adherence to database and development standards.
- In case of open source DW and BI Systems.
- Supervises physical and logical data modelling for the data warehouse.
- Designs and develops the data warehouse architecture.
- Provides guidance in the development of processes and applications for extracting data from source systems, transforms the data and loads the data into the data warehouse in line with transformation rules.
- Ensures end-to-end ETL. Tests are done.
- Supervises development of dashboards, standard and ad-hoc reports to ensure delivery of report within agreed timelines.
- In case of outsourced/packaged DW and BI systems:
- Participates in the preparation of RFP.
- Participates in the evaluation of packaged solutions.
- Participates in the Implementation of DW and Bl implementation project.
- Maintains and upgrades Data warehouse and BI platforms in line with evolving business requirements.
- Provides user support on data warehouse and reports problems and issues.
- Implements internal control processes which regularly monitors the accuracy and integrity of data.
- In case of packaged solutions, participates in evaluation of system upgrades and enhancements, and provides technical recommendations to senior management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Statistics or equivalent.
- Recognized certification in Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence applications such as Microsoft, IBM or Oracle BI Stacks is a must.
- Recognized certification in any data mining or machine learning technology is a must.
- A minimum of 5 years' relevant working experience in a similar field.
- Excellent analytical, problem-solving, communication and leadership skills.
Competencies:
- Ability to demonstrate knowledge in machine learning techniques using Python or R is crucial.
- Verifiable experience of Microsoft Power Bl implementation is crucial.
- Excellence technical skills in data science and analytics.
- Good Database Management troubleshooting skills and Excellent knowledge in database management systems.
- Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent verbal, listening and written communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications including a detailed Curriculum Vitae from persons meeting the above stated requirements should be submitted to: remitments@netone.co.zw
Deadline: 15 October 2023
