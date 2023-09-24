Business Intelligence Specialist (Harare)
Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reconfiguration of Business Intelligence reporting system.
- Data Modelling and Designing.
- ETL Designing using SAP Data Services.
- Universe Designing.
- Front end Report Development using SAP Web Intelligence.
- Providing relevant support and solving all related errors.
- Maintenance of Staging Database and Data warehouse in SQL.
- Database Administration, installation, and configuration of SAP Business Intelligence Software.
- Generating and Uploading ABAP dataflow in the SAP ERP.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or any relevant degree.
- Knowledge of SAP Business Objects 4.2.
- At least three years’ experience.
Other
How to Apply
Eligible candidates are invited to submit their applications clearly indicating the job post/position and station being applied for. Applications must be accompanied with detailed curriculum vitae indicating names of at least three contactable referees under confidential cover to: records@zimdef.co.zw
Deadline: 30 September 2023
Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) was established by section23 of the Manpower Planning and Development Act of 1984 (now revised Manpower Planning and Development Act, Chapter 28:02 of 1996) with the mandate of funding the development of critical and highly skilled human capital in Zimbabwe.
