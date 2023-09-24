Business Intelligence Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reconfiguration of Business Intelligence reporting system.

Data Modelling and Designing.

ETL Designing using SAP Data Services.

Universe Designing.

Front end Report Development using SAP Web Intelligence.

Providing relevant support and solving all related errors.

Maintenance of Staging Database and Data warehouse in SQL.

Database Administration, installation, and configuration of SAP Business Intelligence Software.

Generating and Uploading ABAP dataflow in the SAP ERP.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or any relevant degree.

Knowledge of SAP Business Objects 4.2.

At least three years’ experience.

Other

How to Apply

Eligible candidates are invited to submit their applications clearly indicating the job post/position and station being applied for. Applications must be accompanied with detailed curriculum vitae indicating names of at least three contactable referees under confidential cover to: records@zimdef.co.zw

Deadline: 30 September 2023