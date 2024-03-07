Business Intern (Chinhoyi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the post which has become vacant within the Authority. The Intern will be deployed at Mid Zambezi Regional Office and will be reporting to the Business Enterprise Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Researching, developing, implementing and managing new existing business projects and coordination of the Authority Strategic Business Units at Region level.

Business performance and environment analysis.

Production of reports.

Maintenance of business files and all related records.

Implementation of the Authority’s Business Strategy according to Key Performance Indicators as stipulated in the Strategic Plan.

Managing and fostering relationships with third party commercial partners ensuring these are always in the best interest of the Authority at Regional level.

Lease administration and management of tour operation activities.

Coordination of refurbishment programs.

Implementation of quality management systems in the Region.

Grow capacity utilisation of tourism utilisation.

Implement the Authority’s Tourism and Marketing Strategy.

Budgeting and budgetary control.

Any other duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Economics/Business Management/Marketing/Tourism/any commercial related field,

➢ 1 year relevant experience,

➢ Age limit (if any) 25 years.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Senior Regional Manager- Mid Zambezi