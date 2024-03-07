Business Intern (Chinhoyi)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the post which has become vacant within the Authority. The Intern will be deployed at Mid Zambezi Regional Office and will be reporting to the Business Enterprise Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Researching, developing, implementing and managing new existing business projects and coordination of the Authority Strategic Business Units at Region level.
- Business performance and environment analysis.
- Production of reports.
- Maintenance of business files and all related records.
- Implementation of the Authority’s Business Strategy according to Key Performance Indicators as stipulated in the Strategic Plan.
- Managing and fostering relationships with third party commercial partners ensuring these are always in the best interest of the Authority at Regional level.
- Lease administration and management of tour operation activities.
- Coordination of refurbishment programs.
- Implementation of quality management systems in the Region.
- Grow capacity utilisation of tourism utilisation.
- Implement the Authority’s Tourism and Marketing Strategy.
- Budgeting and budgetary control.
- Any other duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Economics/Business Management/Marketing/Tourism/any commercial related field,
- ➢ 1 year relevant experience,
- ➢ Age limit (if any) 25 years.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Senior Regional Manager- Mid Zambezi
Attention: Senior Human Resource Officer
Chinhoyi Caves Recreational Park
P. Bag 7713
CHINHOYI
Email: midzambezirecruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to the Regional Office.
NB: Only Shortlisted Applicants Will Be Contacted.
Deadline: 15 March 2024
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw