Business Process Improvement Analyst: Level 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifies, investigates, and analyses business processes, procedures and work practices

Identifies and evaluates inefficiencies and recommends optimal business practices, and system functionality and behaviour.

Adherence to the Authority`s software development standards.

Uses project management methodologies, principles and techniques to develop project plans and to cost, resource and manage projects

Develops functional specifications for use by system developers.

Uses data and process modelling techniques to create clear system specifications for the design and development of system software.

Acts as a central reference and information source, providing guidance and assistance in the system project decision making process.

Qualifications and Experience

At least Bachelors’ Degree: Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent.

At least certificate in Business Process Analysis or equivalent.

Must be well versed with Business Process Modelling and Notation standards.

Knowledge of BPMN tools is a must.

t least two (2) years’ experience as a Business Process Analyst is a must.

Knowledge of Agile Software Development and the Software Development Life Cycle Methodologies.

Knowledge of ZIMRA Systems environment is an added advantage.

Possess strong business ethics.

Clean Class 4 driver’s license.

Skills & Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to: