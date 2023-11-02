Business Process Manager
Leading the planning, design, development, implementation and automation of business systems, processes and service level agreements and ensure that all business process needs are timeously and consistently met. Oversees the identification of process improvement opportunities and recommend process enhancements to the business to improve efficiency and overall business performance.
- Develops the business processes strategic plan and operational framework for the development of company-wide business systems and processes in line with Econet Wireless strategy.
- Coordinates the design and implementation of international standards certification.
- Leads the execution of the business process strategic plan to support the achievement of business strategic objectives.
- Reviews the adequacy of policies, processes and operational procedures documentation covering all business cycles for all functional areas as prepared by management and/or consultants.
- Develops framework for implementation and testing of the documented business processes across all the group entities and enforces adherence to the implemented business processes.
- Leads the business’ processes automation initiatives across the Group to improve efficiency, turnaround time and business performance.
- Coordinates the design and implementation of Inter-divisional/departmental Service Level Agreements to align business performance to budget.
- Recommends for approval of proposed new products / services and projects based on tolerance level of risks in the assessment reports.
- Develops the Insurance framework for the Group for approval by the Risk committee.
- Lead Insurance portfolio administration regarding premium payment and claims processing.
- Coordinate Risk participation in supplier adjudications during the supplier selection process to ensure strategic sourcing requirement are met.
- Determines and compiles CAPEX and OPEX sectional budget requirements for inclusion in the divisional and company budget.
- Bachelor's Degree.
- At least 5 Years Experience
Deadline: 07 November 2023
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.
