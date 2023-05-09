Business Research Analyst

Job Description

Reporting to the Marketing & Public Relations Executive, the incumbent will be responsible for directing market research programs including, product and delivery channels development, product pricing, business reporting and support business development initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilities

Gathers market data, analyses, and interprets it using statistical software.

Identifies strategic business partners using market intelligence.

Formulates new products and delivery channels.

Performs post-launch evaluations of products and delivery channels to ensure continuous alignment with business objectives.

Analyses and offers advice on the implications of the monetary and fiscal policy statements.

Analyses and provides reports on industry and business trends.

Produces and updates the Statistical Bulletin to show trends on key performance metrics.

Collates and completes Information Returns/ Requests by Regulators.

Reviews product pricing to ensure profitability and competitive alignment and makes recommendations to the business.

Performs internal review of the business to identify problems, opportunities, and resource gaps and determines the most appropriate solutions to meet strategic objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Economics/ Statistics/ Mathematics/Actuarial Science or equivalent.

At least 3 years’ experience in Business and Data Analysis, Data and Process Modelling

Knowledge of statistical techniques and software packages.

Strong written and verbal communication skills including technical writing skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email detailed CVs and applications indicating in the email subject heading the position being applied for to: recruitment@posb.co.zw

NB :Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 15 May 2023