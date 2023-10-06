Business Support Analyst x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Responsible for handling first level support of service requests. This relates to all technology, to include banking applications, workstations, serve printers, networks, and vendor specific hardware, software and monitoring.
Duties and Responsibilities
BUSINESS SUPPORT
- Monitoring the data centre environment, services and applications 24/7.
- Monitor the availability of all critical business systems and infrastructure.
- Analyse and define specifications for the enhancements in performance of the existing Business System.
- Generating custom reports required by the business.
SERVICE DESK SUPPORT
- Respond to requests for technical assistance in person and/or electronically.
- Prompt query resolution of requests that are logged through the service desk.
- Maintain a fully functional ServiceDesk for office workers, optimizing ServiceDesk processes to promote operating efficiency.
- Manage escalations on the QMS portal.
- Carry out system testing for enhancements implemented in the ServiceDesk system.
CUSTOMER SUPPORT
- Provide first-line support for customer inquiries and requests.
- Resolve system and user issues quickly and professionally.
- Escalate to relevant Tech support unit for query/issue resolution.
- Follow up with customers to ensure issue has been resolved.
Qualifications and Experience
- Information Technology, Computer Science Degree or Equivalent Qualifications.
- Additional IT qualifications are an added advantage.
Skills &Competencies:
- Ability to work independently or collaborate with others in an intense and dynamic work environment.
- Problem solving and analytical skills.
- Detail orientated.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Ability to quickly learn new software applications.
- Ability to work a variety of different shifts.
Job Related Knowledge:
- Working experience: 0-1 years in similar or related environment.
- Excellent communication, personal, and governance skills.
- Understanding of business functions and processes.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Business Support Analyst”.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.