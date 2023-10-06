Business Support Analyst x2 (Harare)

Respond to requests for technical assistance in person and/or electronically.

Prompt query resolution of requests that are logged through the service desk.

Maintain a fully functional ServiceDesk for office workers, optimizing ServiceDesk processes to promote operating efficiency.

Manage escalations on the QMS portal.

Carry out system testing for enhancements implemented in the ServiceDesk system.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

Provide first-line support for customer inquiries and requests.

Resolve system and user issues quickly and professionally.

Escalate to relevant Tech support unit for query/issue resolution.

Follow up with customers to ensure issue has been resolved.

Qualifications and Experience

Information Technology, Computer Science Degree or Equivalent Qualifications.

Additional IT qualifications are an added advantage.

Skills &Competencies:

Ability to work independently or collaborate with others in an intense and dynamic work environment.

Problem solving and analytical skills.

Detail orientated.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Ability to quickly learn new software applications.

Ability to work a variety of different shifts.

Job Related Knowledge:

Working experience: 0-1 years in similar or related environment.

Excellent communication, personal, and governance skills.

Understanding of business functions and processes.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Business Support Analyst”.

NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.

Deadline: 07 October 2023 @1630hrsGenerate a Whatsapp Message