Business Systems Analyst (Harare)
Job Description
Responsible for documenting business processes and requirements for new or changing products, projects and systems, and help bridge the gap between customer expectations, design and delivery teams.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Interface between Product development and IT for analysis, designing testing, and implementation of programs, systems and/ or environment from specifications.
- Analyse and document system requirements for data, logical processes, hardware and operating system environments.
- Understand the software development life cycle and develop technical specifications for user requirements.
- Write and maintain functional specifications documentation
- Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new IT software projects and initiatives to support and enhance existing systems.
- Identify opportunities that can improve efficiency of business processes.
- Investigate and resolve application functionality related issues and provide first level support and troubleshooting of systems to meet changing user requirements.
- Assist in trouble shooting software application issues, networking and testing.
- Analyse data contained in the databases and provide Oracle database administration in live and test environments.
Qualifications and Experience
- First Degree in Computer Science/ Information Systems or equivalent.
- Studying towards a post Graduate qualification in Information Systems.
- At least 3+ years’ experience in system design/development, experience in a Bank, preferably with Flexcube as core banking system.
- Knowledge and experience of Oracle and Postilion.
- Strong Project Management skills with effective results, focus within an information systems environment.
Skills & Competencies:
- Strong project management skills with effective results, focus within an information systems environment.
- Broad knowledge of hardware, software networks.
Basic knowledge of:
- SQL.
- Oracle.
- Visual Basic, C++ and Java.
- Unified Modelling Language (UML) - Web-based technologies.
Job Related Knowledge
- Ability to effectively prioritize tasks in a high-pressure environment.
- A logical approach to problem solving.
- Good interpersonal and client-handling skills, with the ability to manage expectations and explain technical detail.
- Business awareness, self-driven and confident.
- A methodical, investigative, and inquisitive mind.
- Excellent oral, written, communication, and presentation skills.
- Expertise in the analysis, designing, testing and implementation of programs, systems and/or environments from specifications.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: careerszim@bancabc.co.zw, attaching all your certified academic certificates and National ID with the Heading: “Business Systems Analyst”
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 06 October 2023 @09:00hrs.
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.