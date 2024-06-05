Business Unit Manager – Southeast Toyota (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that have arisen in the Group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Takes accountability for the successful day-to-day operations of the business unit and ensures efficient and effective use of the Business Unit’s resources.

Formulates, implements and monitors Business Unit plans and budgets.

Achieves budgeted monthly and annual business unit targets including sales, revenue and profitability targets.

Implements, monitors and controls the approved budget for the Business Unit to ensure optimum use of resources and ensure that all necessary financial controls are in place to comply with the Company’s regulatory requirements.

Analyses and reviews business unit expenses against budget and proffers solutions to address variances.

Ensures that month end and year end procedures in the business unit are done for the Business Unit.

Manages all company assets (stocks, cash, debtors, fixed property and movable assets) at the Unit.

Maintains good liaison with customers, suppliers, all stakeholders, Group stakeholders and all staff.

Maintains customer retention by creating and maintaining cordial relations with customers and suppliers.

Monitors feedback from customers to measure their satisfaction with company service and products.

Identifies and exploits new business with existing and potential customers.

Formulates and implements the Business Unit’s marketing campaign and promotional programs.

Monitors Business Unit performance as per key performance indicators template and identify areas for improvement.

Ensures application of internal controls, as documented in the company policies and procedures manual in order to ensure protection of the business from both internal and external risks.

Directs and manage the staff to ensure that they are appropriately trained and motivated to carry out their responsibilities to the required standards.

Supervises subordinates and conducts quarterly performance reviews.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Commercial, Marketing, Accounting, Finance, Sales, Logistics, Engineering OR equivalent OR Proven Management prowess & experience in the Motor or related industries.

Post graduate degree or diploma in Management, Business, Marketing or related field is an advantage but not mandatory.

Minimum 4 years’ of experience in a similar or related environment and 1 year should be at a supervisory level.

Driver’s Licence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested qualified candidates should send their applications to Human Resources Department, through email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw no later than Friday 7th of June 2024, stating the job applied for in the email subject.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.