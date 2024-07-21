Business Unit Manager x3 (Harare)

Job Description

Cottco is seeking experienced and dynamic Business Unit Managers to oversee its business units. As the Business Unit Manager, you will be responsible for the overall performance, strategic direction, and operational excellence of your assigned business unit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the daily operations and performance of a specific business unit including plant operations

Develop and implement strategic plans to achieve revenue, profitability, and growth objectives for the business unit

Manage a team of department managers and supervisors, coordinate activities, and ensure production and productivity.

Preparation, management, and control of budgets.

Able to analyze financial data and sales performance

Collaborate with cross-functional teams in marketing, finance, HR, and other departments to align the business unit's activities.

Represent the business unit's interests and advocate for its needs to senior leadership and the public

Monitor industry trends and competitor activity to identify new opportunities and mitigate threats to the business

Develop and maintain strong relationships with key customers, suppliers, and stakeholders

Discharging services to customers and stakeholders in the most efficient and economical manner.

Put in place proper internal control systems and ensure compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

Master's degree in business administration, Agribusiness, management, finance, economics, or a related field.

At least 5+ years of experience in a management or leadership role, preferably in the agricultural/commodities industry.

Proven track record of driving business growth and profitability.

Excellent strategic planning, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Proven track record of success in meeting or exceeding targets and successfully implementing turnaround strategies.

Knowledge and understanding of national development strategies.

Strong financial management and budgeting expertise.

Effective communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to lead, motivate, and develop high-performing teams.

In-depth knowledge of the cotton industry, market dynamics, and regulatory environment.

Experience working with rural communities will be an added advantage.

Key Skills:

Strategic thinking and business planning.

Financial analysis and budgeting.

Operations management and process improvement.

Team leadership and employee development.

Stakeholder management and relationship building.

Problem-solving and decision-making.

Data analysis and performance reporting.

Industry knowledge and market awareness.

Other

How to Apply

If you possess the required qualifications and experience and are passionate about contributing to the growth and success of Cottco, we encourage you to apply for these exciting opportunities. Please submit your comprehensive CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to: vacancies@cottco.co.zw, by the 21st of July 2024.