Butcher/ Fruit and Vegetable Counterhand x4
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The Counterhand is responsible for attaining set sales targets through serving customers with speed and accuracy, demonstrating excellent product knowledge & high levels of professionalism when dealing with customers,
- Effectively & efficiently implement of service department processes to ensure smooth order fulfilment at all times.
- Efficiently & effectively implements departmental plans and adhere set service delivery turnaround times aimed at achieving number of products sold and customer count target.
- Delivers excellent standards of customer service at all times by listening, understanding and dealing with customer queries in a confident, professional, knowledgeable and friendly manner.
- Actively acquires and shares customer feedback with management during scheduled meetings and debrief sessions.
- Executes product merchandising in line with the agreed plan as communicated by the Supervisor from time to time, creating excitement and increased sales.
- Conducts regular freshness checks daily to ensure the merchandised products meets the expected quality at all times, cognizant of the fact that service department section makes or breaks the customer experience.
- Conducts daily price checks and updates the price talkers.
- Adheres to the set housekeeping and hygiene standards of the Service department.
- Ensures that Chillers are cleaned daily and the workstation is cleaned and tidy at all times
- Adheres to and implements cleaning schedules as communicated by the Supervisor from time to time.
- Effectively display time management, initiative, teamwork and communication skills, adhering to laid down procedures.
- Carrying out any other relevant functions as assigned
- NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least three ordinary level passes.
- At least 2 years working experience in retail service departments – Butchery.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format.
Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 26 March 2024
