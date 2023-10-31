Butchery/fruit & Vegetables Supervisor

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for attaining set revenue and Gross Profit targets for the Department.

Recommend and drive implementation of strategies and tactics that help maximize sales at the least possible costs.

Recommend and implement tactics to ensure attainment of set number of products sold target

Regularly engage with customers and obtain feedback and customer expectations on the product range, product mix and quality.

Conduct regular market analysis, understanding competitor activity and collate all the market intelligence information, and share with store management for strategic planning purposes.

Jointly accountable with the Buyer in using scientific ordering to ensure zero stock outs on shelf and ingredients for production.

Work closely with the Assistant Shop Manager to maintain an elevated departmental presentation.

Implement strategies that ensures that departmental stock losses are minimized and managed properly.

Ensure implementation of controls to manage shrinkage through theft, damages and expiry using contemporary methods for stock management.

Ensure zero departmental stock-outs and maintain a correct product mix that satisfies customer needs and preferences at all times.

Oversee all health and hygiene standards of the department, conducting regular

Health & Hygiene checks throughout the department, making sure expected standards are being met at all times.

Monitor the safety standards at the department, managing cases of workplace hazards such as fire safety or any possible injury at work. All injury incidents should be promptly reported to the immediate Supervisor and Manager on Duty.

Jointly accountable with the Assistant Retail Manager in ensuring that staff have appropriate protective clothing/ attire in the Butchery department.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate/Diploma in Retail Management or Supervisory Management from a reputable institute will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in retail set-up.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)