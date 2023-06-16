Buyer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill in the position that has risen within CMED Private Limited Subsidiary ,EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd. The successful candidate will be based at EasyGo Car Hire (Pvt) Ltd-Head Office in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying suitable suppliers and ensuring timely procurement of goods and services through the RFQ method in line with the PPDPA Act and EasyGo policies and procedures.

Preparing comparative schedules and securing approval of recommended purchases.

Preparing purchase orders for suppliers and communicating such information to the suppliers and back to users.

Ensuring that all orders are placed using laid down procedures and full delivery has been made

Expediting timely payment of suppliers.

Preparing monthly, quarterly and annual reports for all procurements done through Request for Quotation.

Maintaining procurement records both electronically and physically as appropriate.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Levels passes with Grade ‘C’ or better in English Language and Mathematics/ Accounts.

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply/ Logistics.

Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply is an added advantage.

Knowledge of ERP SAP accounting system is an added advantage.

2 years of relevant experience.

Computer literacy.

Clean Class 4 Drivers Licence.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements should submit an application letter, detailed curriculum vitae and certified copies of proof of qualifications through the following email address: easygohr@cmed.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023