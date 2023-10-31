Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyse customer buying patterns, understand seasonal trends, predict future trends and use scientific ordering to ensure zero stock outs on shelf.

Sends out enquiries for appropriate materials, collate and analyse quotations, place order with suitable suppliers for specified materials, ensuring goods are delivered on the required date and purchased at the most competitive rates and within budget.

Comply with the Category Management Schedule on procurements, ensuring that basic merchandising rules are applied after the analysis of specific categories.

Ensure quality and performance of goods purchased are in line with required standards.

Promptly provide supplier feedback whenever any trade issues arise

Stock Management

Account for all stocks at the store.

Ensure that there are clearly defined timelines for stock counts and that all variances are reported to the Store Manager.

Develop and monitor the effective implementation of robust controls to manage shrinkage through theft, damages and expiry.

Ensure zero stock-outs and maintain a correct product mix that satisfies customer needs and preferences at all times.

Ensure that no overstocking takes place within the store unless authorized by Shop management.

Ensure Product Merchandising

Manage shop lay-out and product mix on the shelves in liaison with Shop Manager and Floor Supervisor.

Ensure effective product displays

Ensure customer engagement

Do market Intelligence

Prepare routine reporting

Ensure people Management in line with HR Policy.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or Degree in Purchasing & Supply Chain Management/Retail Management.

At least 2 working years’ experience in retail supermarket FMCG industry.

At least 5 “O” levels including Maths and English.

Skills And Competences:

Experience in working with executives, providing professional, accurate and strategic advice

An understanding of Human resource management concepts.

An understanding of various statutes governing the operations of a retail supermarket.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: