Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Byo-Zera Trained Gas Attendant/Filler x6

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Dec. 31, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders, inline with health and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Only those with Zera Certificate must apply.
  • Minimun of 5 O levels.
  • Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters to be sent to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

App: 785232021 (with Zera certificates only and attached).

Deadline: 31 December 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Website

Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback