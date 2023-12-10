Byo-Zera Trained Gas Attendant/Filler x6

Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders, inline with health and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Only those with Zera Certificate must apply.

Minimun of 5 O levels.

Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.

Other

How to Apply

Application letters to be sent to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com

App: 785232021 (with Zera certificates only and attached).