Byo-Zera Trained Gas Attendant/Filler x6
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experinced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Individuals will be responsible for Refilling Customer Cylinders, inline with health and safety regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Only those with Zera Certificate must apply.
- Minimun of 5 O levels.
- Must possess excellent customer service skills and highly puntual.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters to be sent to: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com
App: 785232021 (with Zera certificates only and attached).
Deadline: 31 December 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Browse Jobs
Wonder Gases is an official BOC Gases Zimbabwe distributor for Liquefied Petroleum Gas. LP Gas Supplies, LPGas Deliveries, Gas Appliance repairs, maintenance and servicing. LPG Installations.