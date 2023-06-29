Pindula|Search Pindula
Old Mutual Zimbabwe

CABS Finance Student on attachment (Harare)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jul. 04, 2023
Job Description

Applicationes are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The intern will be trained on the following:

  • Generating and processing transactions.
  • Handling general accounts queries.
  • Checking the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
  • Arranging payment of bills and accounts.
  • Keeping records of financial transactions.
  • Keeping customer account details up to date.
  • Setting up new accounts.
  • Checking account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
  • Comparing costs with budgets.
  • Calculating the running costs of a company or organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Accounting Honours.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/CABS-Finance-Student-on-attachment_JR-41613?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 04 July 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

