CABS Finance Student on attachment (Harare)

Job Description

Applicationes are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The intern will be trained on the following:

Generating and processing transactions.

Handling general accounts queries.

Checking the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.

Arranging payment of bills and accounts.

Keeping records of financial transactions.

Keeping customer account details up to date.

Setting up new accounts.

Checking account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.

Comparing costs with budgets.

Calculating the running costs of a company or organisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Accounting Honours.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/CABS-Finance-Student-on-attachment_JR-41613?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6