CABS Tellers Recuitment
Job Description
Do you have excellent customer service skills and a professional appearance? If yes, then we have an opportunity for you!
We are hiring bank tellers for our branches across Zimbabwe. We have 36 locations to serve our customers with convenience and efficiency. As a bank teller, you will be responsible for handling cash transactions, answering customer inquiries, and providing friendly and courteous service.
To provide world class service by attending to teller related transactional and banking requirements as per laid down procedures; needs of clients and identify cross sell opportunities and to be guided by the branch operations manual, standing instructions, circulars and directives from the regulator, and any instructions from the Head Teller.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To authenticate clients and transactions by following relevant procedure and policies to ensure accuracy and to prevent fraud, risks and losses.
- To confirm actual cash on hand against system balances, at start of day, end of day and at regular intervals, and take corrective action is taken as soon as possible.
- To comply with teller limits.
- To declare any discrepancy in actual cash on hand against system balances, immediately, to management to ensure corrective action is taken as per procedure and policy to minimize losses.
- To prepare all transactional documents and originals (WASTE) in the required format by the required deadline for filing purposes
- To provide world class service to clients by greeting, listening and asking questions to ensure an understanding of client's needs.
- To deliver on identified needs following the appropriate process and procedures and providing feedback to clients to satisfy needs, build a relationship and retain the client.
- To identify opportunities for making suggestions to better meet customer needs, without advising, and refer to the relevant area to provide sales leads to enable cross-selling of products.
- To stay abreast of CABS risk and compliance requirements by reading the relevant circulars, Standing Instructions and attending sessions to remain current.
- To seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to CABS.
- To act as Brand ambassador by displaying appropriate behavior and CABS values.
- To mitigate risk.
- To produce written and stamped teller entries.
- To Provide Client Service.
- To Identify Cross-Selling Opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma (Dip): Hospitality, Diploma (Dip): Sales: Banking Services.
- Skills: Adaptability, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Service, Mitigated Risks, Payments, People Management.
Competency Requirements:
- Technical Knowledge.
- Team orientation.
- Planning & Organizing.
- Ownership.
- Initiating Action.
- Information Monitoring.
- Client Focus.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 25 November 2023
