Cacasus Cutter/ Saw Man Cutter (x2)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

To executes the daily production plan to ensure quality production of all store butchery product lines.

The incumbent is expected to drive customer engagement and relations through merchandising and delivery of exceptional customer care service.

The Carcass Cutter is further expected to clean and maintain tools and equipment and ensuring displays and signage are accurate and attractive at all times.

Implement cost containment plans and ensure departmental costs are maintained at lowest possible levels.

Implement approved plans and measures to reduce shrinkage before, during and after production.

Reviews and records the stock on hand daily before production.

Implement the daily production plan to ensure adequate stock availability.

Ensures that all finished products are stored in a hygienic manner in a sealed container off the floor to minimize any potential wastage.

Ensures that all finished products are correctly packaged and sealed off after production daily

Maintain consistency in product quality, freshness and presentation at all times.

Delivers excellent standards of customer service at all times by listening, understanding and dealing with customer queries in a confident, professional, knowledgeable and friendly manner.

Implements and monitors recommended departmental plans relating to service delivery, speed and quality of service to ensure customer needs and expectations are met at all times.

Gathers and shares customer feedback with management during scheduled meetings and debrief sessions.

Plans and executes product merchandising in line with the agreed plan as communicated by the Butchery Supervisor from time to time, creating excitement and attractive displays that lead to increased sales.

Conduct regular freshness checks daily to ensure the merchandised products meets the expected quality at all times, cognizant of the fact the Butchery section makes or breaks the customer experience.

Conduct daily price checks and updates the price talkers.

Observes and adheres to the set housekeeping and hygiene standards of the Butchery department.

Observe the butchery equipment operation rules and adhere to safety standards at the department in order to minimize cases of workplace hazards such as fire safety or any possible injury at work.

Carrying out any other relevant functions as assigned

Ensures that injury incidents should be promptly reported to the immediate Supervisor and Manager on Duty

Participates in scheduled staff development programmes as communicated from time to time.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

At least three ordinary level passes.

At least 2 years working experience in retail Butchery section.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)