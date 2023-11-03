Cadet Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chipinge)

Job Description

The trainee vacancy position has arisen within the engineering department of a leading sugarcane grower and fuel manufacturing concern based in Lowveld. We require young, energetic, and recently qualified artisans to undergo intensive and focused 2-year hands-on training.

Duties and Responsibilities

To undergo an intensive and focused 2-year hands-on TECHNICIAN training.

Qualifications and Experience

Time served Instrumentation and Control artisan,

Must be 30 years and below.

Must have a minimum of a Diploma in related field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified personnel should email the following to: greenfuelhumanresources@gmail.com

Application Letter clearly MARKED position applied for.

Proof of personal, academic, and professional qualifications.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to