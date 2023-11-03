Cadet Instrumentation And Control Technician (Chipinge)
Job Description
The trainee vacancy position has arisen within the engineering department of a leading sugarcane grower and fuel manufacturing concern based in Lowveld. We require young, energetic, and recently qualified artisans to undergo intensive and focused 2-year hands-on training.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To undergo an intensive and focused 2-year hands-on TECHNICIAN training.
Qualifications and Experience
- Time served Instrumentation and Control artisan,
- Must be 30 years and below.
- Must have a minimum of a Diploma in related field.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified personnel should email the following to: greenfuelhumanresources@gmail.com
- Application Letter clearly MARKED position applied for.
- Proof of personal, academic, and professional qualifications.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to
Deadline: 01 November 2023
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.