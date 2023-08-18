Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Call Center Agents x30
GTel Zimbabwe
Job Description
We are HIRING 30 Call Center Agents. If you are looking for an opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment, come join our team.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Marketing, Business Management, English and Communication or any other relevant field.
- Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written).
- Proven ability to multitask.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to this email: recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with the subject titled CALL CENTER AGENT
WhatsApp: 077 200 1010
Call: 08677000410
Deadline: 24 August 2023
GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.
