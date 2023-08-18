Pindula|Search Pindula
Call Center Agents x30

GTel Zimbabwe
Aug. 24, 2023
Job Description

We are HIRING 30 Call Center Agents. If you are looking for an opportunity that will expose you to the realities of the business environment, come join our team.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Marketing, Business Management, English and Communication or any other relevant field.
  • Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written).
  • Proven ability to multitask.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to this email: recruitment@g-telecoms.co.zw with the subject titled CALL CENTER AGENT

WhatsApp: 077 200 1010

Call: 08677000410

Deadline: 24 August 2023

Website
+2638677000410
marketing@g-telecoms.co.zw

GTel Zimbabwe (popularly known as GTel) is a Zimbabwean owned company that develops and manufactures ICT products and services. It is the first locally owned mobile phone manufacturer in Zimbabwe and company started operations in 2011.

