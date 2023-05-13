Call Centre Migration Services (Harare)

Job Description

MUSASA seeks to migrate the MUSASA Call Centre from its current physical location to a more spacious area. The migration process will involve extending and migrating the existing analogue and IP network infrastructure.

Currently Musasa runs a Call Centre with an infrastructure that consists of an analogue private telephone system Linked to Fixed Cellular Terminals (FCTs) aswell as an IP telephone network.

MUSASA is therefore embarking on a Call Centre migration and expansion project aimed to move the current physical location of the Call Centre to a more spacious areas and in the process enhance the automation and digitalisation of the system from being mainly analogue towards being a fully digitalised system that will embrace trending telephone technologies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct a needs assessment of the current call centre and understand the expectations of MUSASA

Develop and implement a migration plan to move the MUSASA Call Centre from the current physical location to a more spacious area.

Coordinate with the MUSASA IT department to ensure that all necessary Call Centre hardware and software are in place

Expand functionality of the Call Centre telephone system from analogue to digital by increased incorporation of SIP/ VoIP technologies.

Configure an automated SIP Call monitoring system for auto generation of custom reports.

Expand the private telephone network system to accommodate additional mobile networks .

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 years of experience in the telecoms industry.

Experience in setting up / technically supporting call centers.

Knowledge or an appreciation of virtual counselling through the HOTLINE is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

If you have the necessary skills and experience, and are interested in this opportunity, please submit the following documents to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw

Short Profile highlighting relevant qualifications and experience.

A detailed portfolio.

Three references that can speak of your experience in supporting telecoms systems/ Call Centres.

Deadline: 17 May 2023