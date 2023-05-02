Canteen Manager (Students` Affairs Division)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Overall management of the catering department.

Planning, controlling and coordinate all activities in the catering department including special occasions for example graduation ceremonies.

Supervision and quality control of all catering services.

Following up on ordering example accounts clerk and stores person on order requisitions and timeously delivery of ordered provisions.

Stock control and overall control of departmental assets.

Checking on stores to avoid stock out and assist in the purchasing of canteen provisions.

Planning and implementing infection control and HACCP concept in the catering department.

Organizing medical examinations for food handlers

Regularising evaluation of food tolerance and acceptance in the dining.

Setting structures, working schedules and instruments governing the use of canteen equipment.

Identifying and recommend the purchase of cooking equipment, storage equipment, and repair of service equipment.

Institute in-service training for kitchen staff.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Master’s degree with a specialisation in Tourism and Hospitality plus two (2) years post qualification experience and/or

A first degree in Tourism and Hospitality/Culinary Studies plus five (5) years’ post qualification experience in Student Catering Services, Student Affairs/Student Support Services/Campus Life Experience.

The Catering Officer must be a team player, honest, mature, professional, hardworking and possess no criminal record.

In addition, applicants should possess excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=99

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023