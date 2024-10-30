Canteen Supervisor (Grade 5)
CMED (Private) Limited
Job Description
Canteen Supervisor x 1 – EasyGo Third Street Harare (Grade 5)
The above vacant position has arisen at our subsidiary EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Reorder stock and food supplies and also check all food items and equipment and inform the Human Resources Officer if there is need for stock replenishment.
- Keep record of all items bought and used in the kitchen and all needed and missing items are noted down to ensure appropriate action is implemented.
- Liaise with the supervisor in ensuring the menu ingredients are bought timeously to avoid unnecessary delays in preparation of food.
- Clean and maintain hygiene in the kitchen, ensuring the dishes are clean and are placed on their respective shelves.
- Plan balanced meals for the employees and visitors in order to enhance and promote good health.
- Check and monitor refrigerators / cold rooms’ temperatures to ensure preservation of perishable food items thus serving customers with fresh food.
- Taste the quality of cooked food in the process of cooking before serving it, to ensure that quality standards are met thus providing an invaluable service to the customer.
- Prepare duty roaster for canteen shift staff to ensure for easy allocation of duties and for accountability purposes.
- Ensure that crockery and cutlery is thoroughly cleaned to ensure for good presentation of meals to staff and visitors.
- Check personal hygiene of canteen staff to ensure that they are fit for food handling.
- Implement change with respect to hygiene and safety clothing to ensure for the efficient execution of duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Food Science Management, Catering and Hospitality or any other relevant qualifications.
- 5 ‘O’ level passes including Maths and English language.
- 2-3 years relevant experience.
Other
How to Apply
Applications meeting the above stated requirements should hand deliver a detailed curriculum vitae, clearly headed “Canteen Supervisor” to:
The Human Resource Officer
EasyGo Car Hire and Travel
Cnr Third/Kwame Nkrumah
Private Bag 7719
Harare
OR
E-mail to: easygohr@cmed.co.zw not later than 31st of October 2024.
