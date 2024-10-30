Canteen Supervisor (Grade 5)

Job Description

Canteen Supervisor x 1 – EasyGo Third Street Harare (Grade 5)

The above vacant position has arisen at our subsidiary EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reorder stock and food supplies and also check all food items and equipment and inform the Human Resources Officer if there is need for stock replenishment.

Keep record of all items bought and used in the kitchen and all needed and missing items are noted down to ensure appropriate action is implemented.

Liaise with the supervisor in ensuring the menu ingredients are bought timeously to avoid unnecessary delays in preparation of food.

Clean and maintain hygiene in the kitchen, ensuring the dishes are clean and are placed on their respective shelves.

Plan balanced meals for the employees and visitors in order to enhance and promote good health.

Check and monitor refrigerators / cold rooms’ temperatures to ensure preservation of perishable food items thus serving customers with fresh food.

Taste the quality of cooked food in the process of cooking before serving it, to ensure that quality standards are met thus providing an invaluable service to the customer.

Prepare duty roaster for canteen shift staff to ensure for easy allocation of duties and for accountability purposes.

Ensure that crockery and cutlery is thoroughly cleaned to ensure for good presentation of meals to staff and visitors.

Check personal hygiene of canteen staff to ensure that they are fit for food handling.

Implement change with respect to hygiene and safety clothing to ensure for the efficient execution of duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Food Science Management, Catering and Hospitality or any other relevant qualifications.

5 ‘O’ level passes including Maths and English language.

2-3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should hand deliver a detailed curriculum vitae, clearly headed “Canteen Supervisor” to: