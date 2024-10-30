Pindula|Search Pindula
CMED (Private) Limited

Canteen Supervisor (Grade 5)

CMED (Private) Limited
Oct. 31, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Canteen Supervisor x 1 – EasyGo Third Street Harare (Grade 5)

The above vacant position has arisen at our subsidiary EasyGo Car Hire & Travel (Pvt) Ltd.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Reorder stock and food supplies and also check all food items and equipment and inform the Human Resources Officer if there is need for stock replenishment.
  • Keep record of all items bought and used in the kitchen and all needed and missing items are noted down to ensure appropriate action is implemented.
  • Liaise with the supervisor in ensuring the menu ingredients are bought timeously to avoid unnecessary delays in preparation of food.
  • Clean and maintain hygiene in the kitchen, ensuring the dishes are clean and are placed on their respective shelves.
  • Plan balanced meals for the employees and visitors in order to enhance and promote good health.
  • Check and monitor refrigerators / cold rooms’ temperatures to ensure preservation of perishable food items thus serving customers with fresh food.
  • Taste the quality of cooked food in the process of cooking before serving it, to ensure that quality standards are met thus providing an invaluable service to the customer.
  • Prepare duty roaster for canteen shift staff to ensure for easy allocation of duties and for accountability purposes.
  • Ensure that crockery and cutlery is thoroughly cleaned to ensure for good presentation of meals to staff and visitors.
  • Check personal hygiene of canteen staff to ensure that they are fit for food handling.
  • Implement change with respect to hygiene and safety clothing to ensure for the efficient execution of duties.

Qualifications and Experience

  •  Diploma in Food Science Management, Catering and Hospitality or any other relevant qualifications.
  • 5 ‘O’ level passes including Maths and English language.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applications meeting the above stated requirements should hand deliver a detailed curriculum vitae, clearly headed “Canteen Supervisor” to:

The Human Resource Officer

EasyGo Car Hire and Travel

Cnr Third/Kwame Nkrumah

Private Bag 7719

Harare

OR

E-mail to: easygohr@cmed.co.zw not later than 31st of October 2024.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CMED (Private) Limited

.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback