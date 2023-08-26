Carbon Certification & Implementation Coordinator (Harare)

Job Description

Organic Africa, with its partners B’Ayoba, KaZa, La Rochelle Centre and Stevia Zimbabwe, embodies the future of farming in Africa. Organic Africa is the leading producer of organic and Fair-trade produce in Southern Africa. We are a socially responsible entrepreneurship cultivating high value certified products together with our partner farmers and wild collectors for the global market. We are committed to social, environmental, and economic sustainability. Reports to: Group Agriculture Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide overall technical and managerial oversight and leadership for the carbon component development and monitoring.

Oversee the hiring and managing subcontracts and consultants in the development of the carbon component up to selling carbon credits.

Oversight the delivery of the carbon component results and measures in accordance with the approved log frame and time schedules.

Ensure efficient management of financial resources, including the review and approval of program budgets and monitoring expenditures.

Oversee field operations, project administration, logistics and procurement.

Supervise program monitoring, evaluation, and reporting and ensure quality control and timeliness of all deliverables as required by the grant and donors.

Ensure full compliance with all Carbon certification regulations.

Serve as the principal liaison with the Government of Zimbabwe, other donors, and project partners and stakeholders to ensure effective program implementation and build lasting relationships.

Network with relevant organisations including local communities, public-private entities, government agencies, and NGOs.

Attend relevant gatherings and represent OAH in project meetings and activities.

Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

A University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Environmental Science, Development Studies, Agriculture, or similar field, or development work equivalent etc).

At least 7 years of experience in Natural Resources Management issues: community engagement, forest conservation, wildlife management, renewable energy and climate change.

Understanding of carbon products and markets, preferably including project-based carbon standards, technologies and project development processes; Experience working in and with international teams.

Demonstrated belief in and commitment to climate change mitigation and broader sustainability objectives.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Experience working with forest carbon methodologies and standards.

Excellent oral and written skills in English.

Experience collaborating with diverse stakeholders, such as local NGOs, government officials, donor representatives, and local and international expert teams.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including with communities, National and District level representatives and the private sector.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the minimum requirements and are interested in the position, please request for an application form from: recruitment@organicafrica.biz

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.