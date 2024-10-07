Card Back Office Assistant (Harare)
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Credit Management:
- ZF53 daily spot-check on Crediting done.
- Check on mis-posts and prepare journal for correction corrections.
- Prepare for and attend Credit Control meetings in the absence of Card Manager.
Accounts and Master data clean-up:
- Facilitate new account creation in TOMCARD and SAP.
- Ensure all existing and new clients have valid due diligence documents.
- Trial Balance cleanup Weekly Report circulation.
- Monthly use of the BOXI reports to analyze business growth and performance.
Update customer information in TOMCARD & SAP:
- TOMCARD Master data Clean up.
- Regular` credit limit review for postpaid accounts
- Semiannual blocking of inactive SAP accounts and write off miscellaneous balances.
- Follow up on overdue debt on postpaid customers.
- Compile and submit Customer complaints file monthly by M +10
Marketing of card business:
- Assisting in Prospecting and recruitment of new card customers.
- Participate in TotalEnergies Card Promotions and actively propose activities and actions to develop the card business.
- Setting up of meeting for the section.
Monthly activities:
- Reconciliation and analysing of card accounts in TOMCARD and SAP.
- Circulate Card penetration report to the relevant team (NETWORK, CARD team)
- Preparing invoices for Card customers in the absence of the Card Manager.
- Any other duty assigned by Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Accounting/ Marketing. An additional Certificate/Diploma in the relevant discipline is an added advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years working experience, one year of which must have been in Customer service
- Good analytical, communication and public relations skills.
- Good Knowledge of IT tools /knowledge of the software (Tom Card, SAP etc) is an asset.
- Rigor, dynamic, listening skills and teamwork.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
