Card Operations Officer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Merchant & Card Services Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for card operations activities, portal management, production, and specifications ensuring card availability and functionality to enhance customer experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Performs business administrator roles on card platforms.

Implements card policies, procedures, and maintains internal control standards.

Reviews daily MIS for processing card transactions in line with Service Level Agreements.

Manages card demand, stock, and procurement.

Receives escalated queries and complaints on card schemes, resolving them within SLAs.

Monitors transactions and escalates card issues to management and/or risk/compliance.

Analyzes business, facilitates card reconciliation and settlement processes.

Analyzes Mastercard dispute letters, fraud affidavits, and documents for approval.

Maintains daily MIS for international card scheme retrieval and chargebacks.

Analyses and process chargeback cycle activities.

Qualifications and Experience

Business degree or equivalent.

3 years’ experience in banking, e commerce or technology business environment.

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration commensurate with qualifications and experience.

