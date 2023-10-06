Carpenter/ Joiner x2

Job Description

DEPARTMENT OF PHYSICAL PLANNING, WORKS AND ESTATES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

Reading and interpreting blueprints.

Assisting supervisors with structural design, planning, layout, and installation.

Carrying out all the carpentry repairs and maintenance on all buildings of the University.

Carrying out all new carpentry works on buildings, furniture and facilities whenever this is not out-sourced.

Assessing and producing carpentry maintenance requirements for all University buildings and furniture on a regular basis.

Conducting repair work and installation of doors, windows, drywall, cabinets, stairs, and other fixtures as required.

Assessing the quality of woodwork and materials.

Operating tools, machines, and other equipment.

Ensuring compliance with local building codes, and health and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Five (5) Ordinary levels including English Language and Mathematics.

National Certificate in Carpentry and joinery from HEXCO. OR

Artisan Class 1 in Carpentry and Joinery.

At least two (2) years experience as a Carpenter and Joiner on new works at construction site.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: