Case Management Assistants x5 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the District Social Development Officer, the Case Management Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Department of Social Development Office in implementing the National Case Management System.

Duties and Responsibilities

Champion the implementation of an HIV-Sensitive Case Management System.

Provide direct counseling and therapeutic support to children who are affected and infected by HIV including their families.

Ensure quality child protection services are provided and minimum standards are maintained.

Work with the District Social Development Officer in completing follow-ups on reports received of child abuse, children in distress and children with acute health issues including home visits within the community.

Work jointly with other stakeholders in the field of children’s services, making, receiving and following up on referrals including referral closure.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Social Work.

Registration with the Council of Social Workers is an added advantage.

Computer literacy and expertise in Microsoft packages.

Ability to interact with communities and stakeholders in the district.

Knowledge of and fluency in local language spoken in the district applied for is a must.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, CV which includes three referees ( name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: info@bantwana.co.zw with position title in the subject line and completed Application Form. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. BZ is an equal opportunity employer.

BZ has a zero-tolerance policy on child abuse, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and any form of discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, age and any other such distinguishing characteristics.