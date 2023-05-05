Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Cashier (Bulawayo Auctioneers)

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
May. 15, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Rendering clerical support in the Accounting department’s provision of financial accounting services, receiving cash, Ecocash and Swipe payments from customers and invoicing the payments.
  •  Processing payouts to clients and customers.
  • Issuing out petty cash and general expenses.
  • Handling E-Wallet deposits and withdrawals for HTAH Shopping Mall.
  • Issuing out of stock floats.
  • Raising daily takings sheets.
  • Raising and following up on requisitons and funds requests.
  • Ticket capturing.
  • Buyer Registrations.
  • Safe custody of deposits, petty cash and other cash in one’s custody.
  • Processing auction refunds, POS, Transfers and Cash.
  • Calculation of monthly VAT.
  • Solving customer queries.
  • Reconciliations.
  • Prepare audit information, various reports.
  • Collection and proper filing and archiving of Accounting documents and information.
  • Supervise subordinates.
  • Signing gate passes.
  • Banking.
  • Assisting other departments during and in-between auctions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Accounting.
  • Relevant Professional Qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, CA, ICSAZ.
  • Knowledge of Computers and PASTEL latest versions is essential.
  • 3 years experience in a Cashier position.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

A Holdings company covering Auctioneering, Real Estate, Microfinance, Forex Exchange, Gaming, Advertising, Design, Printing and Manufacturing.

Related Jobs

Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Audit Clerk x3

Deadline:
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings
Hammer and Tongues Africa Holdings

Auditors

Deadline:
deVere Group
deVere Group

Financial Advisor

Deadline:
Greenfield Primary School
Greenfield Primary School

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Clinic Clerk

Deadline:
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)
Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council (ZNFPC)

Accounting Assistant

Deadline:
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)

Treasurer

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More