Cashier (Bulawayo Auctioneers)

Job Description
Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Rendering clerical support in the Accounting department’s provision of financial accounting services, receiving cash, Ecocash and Swipe payments from customers and invoicing the payments.
- Processing payouts to clients and customers.
- Issuing out petty cash and general expenses.
- Handling E-Wallet deposits and withdrawals for HTAH Shopping Mall.
- Issuing out of stock floats.
- Raising daily takings sheets.
- Raising and following up on requisitons and funds requests.
- Ticket capturing.
- Buyer Registrations.
- Safe custody of deposits, petty cash and other cash in one’s custody.
- Processing auction refunds, POS, Transfers and Cash.
- Calculation of monthly VAT.
- Solving customer queries.
- Reconciliations.
- Prepare audit information, various reports.
- Collection and proper filing and archiving of Accounting documents and information.
- Supervise subordinates.
- Signing gate passes.
- Banking.
- Assisting other departments during and in-between auctions.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Accounting.
- Relevant Professional Qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, CA, ICSAZ.
- Knowledge of Computers and PASTEL latest versions is essential.
- 3 years experience in a Cashier position.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com
Deadline: 15 May 2023