Cashier (Bulawayo Auctioneers)

Job Description

Applications are invityed from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Rendering clerical support in the Accounting department’s provision of financial accounting services, receiving cash, Ecocash and Swipe payments from customers and invoicing the payments.

Processing payouts to clients and customers.

Issuing out petty cash and general expenses.

Handling E-Wallet deposits and withdrawals for HTAH Shopping Mall.

Issuing out of stock floats.

Raising daily takings sheets.

Raising and following up on requisitons and funds requests.

Ticket capturing.

Buyer Registrations.

Safe custody of deposits, petty cash and other cash in one’s custody.

Processing auction refunds, POS, Transfers and Cash.

Calculation of monthly VAT.

Solving customer queries.

Reconciliations.

Prepare audit information, various reports.

Collection and proper filing and archiving of Accounting documents and information.

Supervise subordinates.

Signing gate passes.

Banking.

Assisting other departments during and in-between auctions.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Accounting.

Relevant Professional Qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, CA, ICSAZ.

Knowledge of Computers and PASTEL latest versions is essential.

3 years experience in a Cashier position.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: htafricaholdings@gmail.com

Deadline: 15 May 2023