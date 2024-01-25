Cashier (Bulawayo)
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receive request forms from patients and verify whether all the required information about the patient including clinical data is provided.
- Log and process patients on the system and issue out receipts.
- Attend to queries received from other stakeholders, resolve and escalate difficult queries to the HOD Cashiering to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Close cash drawers with grand totals for the day and reopen with zero balances for the next day..
- Receiving samples and confirm that information on samples correspond with data that has been loaded on the system by the cashier.
- Prepare banking documents and handover with cash to the HOD Cashiering and banking for safety purposes.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant degree or diploma.
- Relevant working experience.
- Ability to handle work-related pressure.
- Attention to detail.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV and proof of qualifications with CASHIER as subject on: recruitment_jobs@aol.com
NB: Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of the closing date, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
Deadline: 22 January 2024
