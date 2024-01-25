Cashier (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive request forms from patients and verify whether all the required information about the patient including clinical data is provided.

Log and process patients on the system and issue out receipts.

Attend to queries received from other stakeholders, resolve and escalate difficult queries to the HOD Cashiering to ensure customer satisfaction.

Close cash drawers with grand totals for the day and reopen with zero balances for the next day..

Receiving samples and confirm that information on samples correspond with data that has been loaded on the system by the cashier.

Prepare banking documents and handover with cash to the HOD Cashiering and banking for safety purposes.

Qualifications and Experience

Relevant degree or diploma.

Relevant working experience.

Ability to handle work-related pressure.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV and proof of qualifications with CASHIER as subject on: recruitment_jobs@aol.com

NB: Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of the closing date, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.