Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Cashier (Harare)

Cashier (Harare)

Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Feb. 16, 2024
Job Description

An exciting opportunity for the position of Cashier has arisen for a suitably quaffied and experienced persons at Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is an extensive, local and international provider of high quality and durable timber-based solutions for both industrial, domestic and end user markets.

The successful incumbent will report to the Financial Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure that daily cash sales are banked intact with all supporting documentation.
  • Ensure that all cash inflows and outflows are completely accounted for and reported timeously.
  • Responsible for compiling on a daily basis cash, bank balances and consolidation of funding request so as to establish funding gap.
  • Responsible for capturing payments into online payment platforms accurately and ensure no errors before approval/ authorisation is sought and actioned.
  • Responsible for filing all payments done in a systematic manner with clear audit trail.
  • Responsible for making sure that all payments done have adequate supporting documentation and all suppliers who are not tax compliant withholding tax is withheld.
  • Responsible for engaging with all banks on any queries with transactional issues.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Accounting or equivalent.
  • Degree in Accounting or Finance, studying towards a professional qualification ACCA, CIMA will be an added advantage.
  • One years relevant experience.
  • Exposure to a manufacturing environment and knowledge of treasury functions an added advantage.

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Excellent ICT skills.
  • In-depth knowledge of ERP systems.
  • Very analytical.

Other

How to Apply

Remuneration: A remuneration package commensurate with education and experience will be given to the successful candidate.

Interested candidates meeting the above specifications and qualifications should apply in writing attaching detailed Resumes and 3 traceable referees to:

The Human Resources Executive

Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

125A Borgward

Msasa

Harare

Or email: recruitment1@alliedtimbers.co.zw

Deadline: 16 February 2024

Website

Website
+263: 242 446 140-42

Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is the largest timber resource base in Zimbabwe Northern Timbers situated in the Nyanga area, Southern Timbers in Gwendingwe, Chimanimani timbers in Chimanimani and Mtao pole plantations.

Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Private) Limited was born out of the Commercial Division of Zimbabwe’s Forestry Commission- the regulatory authority on gazetted forest land. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (ATZ) was re-branded from the Forestry Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited on the 19th of October 2007 and is now headquartered in Msasa, Harare, Zimbabwe.

