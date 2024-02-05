Cashier (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity for the position of Cashier has arisen for a suitably quaffied and experienced persons at Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is an extensive, local and international provider of high quality and durable timber-based solutions for both industrial, domestic and end user markets.

The successful incumbent will report to the Financial Accountant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that daily cash sales are banked intact with all supporting documentation.

Ensure that all cash inflows and outflows are completely accounted for and reported timeously.

Responsible for compiling on a daily basis cash, bank balances and consolidation of funding request so as to establish funding gap.

Responsible for capturing payments into online payment platforms accurately and ensure no errors before approval/ authorisation is sought and actioned.

Responsible for filing all payments done in a systematic manner with clear audit trail.

Responsible for making sure that all payments done have adequate supporting documentation and all suppliers who are not tax compliant withholding tax is withheld.

Responsible for engaging with all banks on any queries with transactional issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Accounting or equivalent.

Degree in Accounting or Finance, studying towards a professional qualification ACCA, CIMA will be an added advantage.

One years relevant experience.

Exposure to a manufacturing environment and knowledge of treasury functions an added advantage.

Skills and Knowledge: