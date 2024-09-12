Cashier (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above menetioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

You will be Responsible for receiving request forms from patients and verify whether all the required information about the patient including clinical data is provided, Log and process patients on the system and issue out receipts.

Qualifications and Experience

5 O' Levels Subjects, Advance Level that includes Accounting.

Relevant diploma/ degree in accounting.

1-3years working experience.

Ability to handle work- related pressure.

Good communication skills (oral and written English).

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com no later than the 24 September 2024

Applications must include the following information: Copy of cv and qualifications, contact details, references, bio data, and expected salary package in a single file.