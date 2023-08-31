Cashier x3 (Harare)

Job Description

As a Cashier, your primary responsibility is to handle financial transactions with customers accurately and efficiently. You will operate the cash register, process payments, provide excellent customer service, and maintain a balanced cash drawer. Your attention to detail, strong numerical skills, and friendly demeanor will contribute to creating a positive customer experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash Handling and Transactions:

Receive payments in various forms, such as cash, credit/debit cards, and electronic transfers.

Accurately process sales transactions, ensuring that the correct amount is received and change is given, if required.

Maintain a cash register and reconcile cash balances at the end of each shift.

Ensure compliance with cash handling policies and procedures, including the verification of counterfeit currency.

Quotation Preparation and Provision: