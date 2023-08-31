Pindula|Search Pindula
Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Cashier x3 (Harare)

Sep. 04, 2023
Job Description

As a Cashier, your primary responsibility is to handle financial transactions with customers accurately and efficiently. You will operate the cash register, process payments, provide excellent customer service, and maintain a balanced cash drawer. Your attention to detail, strong numerical skills, and friendly demeanor will contribute to creating a positive customer experience.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cash Handling and Transactions:

  • Receive payments in various forms, such as cash, credit/debit cards, and electronic transfers.
  • Accurately process sales transactions, ensuring that the correct amount is received and change is given, if required.
  • Maintain a cash register and reconcile cash balances at the end of each shift.
  • Ensure compliance with cash handling policies and procedures, including the verification of counterfeit currency.

Quotation Preparation and Provision:

  • Interact with clients in a professional and courteous manner to understand their requirements.
  • Prepare accurate and detailed quotations based on client specifications, pricing structures, and company guidelines.
  • Provide timely and comprehensive quotations to clients, ensuring all relevant information is included.
  • Respond to client inquiries, clarifications, and requests for modifications to quotations, as necessary.
  • Collaborate with the sales team and other departments to gather necessary information for accurate quotations.

Customer Service:

  • Greet and assist customers in a friendly and professional manner.
  • Address customer inquiries, concerns, and complaints promptly and effectively.
  • Provide product or service information to customers and assist them in making informed purchasing decisions.
  • Ensure a positive customer experience by delivering exceptional service and resolving issues to the customer's satisfaction.
  • Maintain a high level of professionalism, integrity, and confidentiality in all customer interactions.

Recordkeeping and Documentation:

  • Maintain accurate records of daily transactions, including sales, refunds, and voided transactions.
  • Update and reconcile sales and transaction data in the financial system or point-of-sale software.
  • Prepare and maintain financial reports, sales summaries, and other relevant documentation as required.
  • Assist in the preparation of periodic financial statements, contributing to the overall financial reporting process.

Compliance and Security:

  • Adhere to security protocols and procedures to safeguard cash, financial records, and customer information.
  • Follow internal controls and company policies to prevent fraud, theft, or unauthorized access to cash or sensitive data.
  • Comply with relevant regulations, such as anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) requirements.
  • Stay updated on industry trends and best practices related to cash handling, customer service, and financial transactions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or equivalent; additional education in finance or accounting is a plus.
  • Proven experience as a cashier or in a similar role, preferably in a retail or customer service environment.
  • Strong numerical aptitude and proficiency in basic accounting principles.
  • Excellent attention to detail and accuracy in cash handling and transaction processing.
  • Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to interact professionally with customers and colleagues.
  • Proficient in using cash registers, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and basic computer applications.
  • Ability to multitask, prioritize tasks, and work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
  • Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
  • Integrity, honesty, and a high level of confidentiality in handling financial transactions and customer information.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, including a comprehensive CV, should be forwarded to: hr@traversal.co.zw, Indicate the position you are applying for in the Subject of the email.

Deadline: 04 September 2023

Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Traversal Trading Pvt ltd t/a CAS Contractors is a well-established Zimbabwean company into construction, civil engineering, and hardware supplies, providing innovative engineering and infrastructure client solutions.

https://www.traversal.co.zw

Traversal Trading (Pvt) Ltd
