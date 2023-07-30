Job Description

The Casual Office Cleaner/ Cook position requires an energetic individual who can manage their time effectively and complete tasks within set timelines. The position holder should be able to work independently without constant supervision and should be able to prioritize tasks effectively. The Cleaner/ Cook should have high level of cleanliness, trustworthiness and honesty. The position holder must also be aware of safety protocols and must take appropriate measures to ensure their own safety and the safety of others whilst on the job.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sweeping, mopping and buffing floors by using the appropriate equipment and supplies as stated in the standard operating procedures.

Follow procedures for the use of chemical cleaners and power equipment, in order to effectively clean and also prevent damage to floors and fixtures.

Dusting, wiping and polishing of furniture as well as cleaning of windows and doors and other surfaces using appropriate cleaning materials.

Ensuring that all the windows, window sills and walls are cleaned to ensure staff work in clean and hospitable environment.

Wiping of surfaces with cleaning detergents.

Emptying of rubbish bins and ensuring that rubbish is properly disposed of; Properly cleaning and maintaining the office kitchen, utensils and equipment; Use of colour coded mops and cloths for cleaning different areas to prevent cross infection.

Preparations and serving of refreshments as and when there are visitors or meetings, Clean restrooms and ensure that they are correctly sanitised; Replenish toiletries to ensure that they are available at all times; Identify maintenance issues;; Keeping stock of cleaning materials for the office and accounting for the use of the materials; Staff lunch planning and food preparations; Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 ‘O’ level Passes including English.

At least 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Knowledge of cleaning chemicals and suppliers.

Ability to use cleaning equipment.

A qualification in culinary arts is an added advantage.

Ability to take instructions and communicate in English.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click Here and Complete the Application Form then submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant based on race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.