Job Description

The Casual Receptionist post requires excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to interact with visitors’ staff and other stakeholders effectively. The incumbent should always maintain a professional demeanor and represent the organization in a positive light, should be highly organized and able to manage multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously while maintaining attention to detail. The receptionist should have strong customer service skills, including the ability to remain calm and helpful in stressful situations. The incumbent should be proficient in using basic computer software, such as Microsoft Office, and be able to learn new software quickly.

Duties and Responsibilities

Answer, screen and direct telephone calls to the relevant departments in a professional manner, Make calls for and relay messages to all members of staff timeously.

Maintain office security by following safety procedures and controlling access via the reception and liaising with security officers.

Receive visitors, provide information to callers and deal with queries.

Receive, sort and deliver mail as well as send mail to various stakeholders, and making sure that mail distributed outside the organization is logged in the logbook so that it can be traceable.

Creation and maintenance of files for all relevant documents.

Raise requisitions for various stationery items needed in the day to day running of the office; Issue out the stationery and office supplies using the stock management system.

Reordering stationery and ensuring that there are no stock outs.

Ensure that all documents are timeously delivered.

Create and maintain a tracking system for the delivery and receipt of all documents.

Coordinate meetings and organize catering, Supporting in the coordination of meetings by ensuring the availability of venue, stationery, refreshments, and equipment to ensure meeting take place smoothly.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O-Level passes including English language.

At least a Diploma in Secretarial Studies or equivalent.

Proficiency in MS Packages.

At least 1 year experience.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities.

Good interpersonal skills.

A self-starter able to work with little supervision.

Excellent computer skills e.g. Ms Word, excel.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Click here and Complete the Application Form then submit your cv and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant based on race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.