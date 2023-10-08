Category Manager: Convenience Stores (Harare)

Job Description

Zuva Petroleum invites suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a Category Manager – Convenience Stores based in Harare, reporting to the Retail Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct research and analyse Convenience Stores’ performance to identify new revenue streams and business opportunities, with a focus on enhancing overall performance.

Prepare and submit the Convenience Stores Annual Business Plan, outlining strategic objectives and action plans. Develop Sales and OPEX Budgets for Convenience Stores based on the Annual Business Plan and budget guidelines.

Oversee the operations of multiple Convenience Stores, ensuring smooth functioning, optimal performance, and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Monitor and analyse store performance, including sales, profitability, and NFI targets, and take proactive measures to address any deviations or issues.

Manage the Convenience Stores’ supply chain, including inventory management and supplier engagement, to ensure efficient operations and timely replenishment. Set and enforce operating standards for Convenience Stores, ensuring adherence to quality, cleanliness, and customer service standards.

Address customer feedback, complaints, and inquiries promptly and professionally, striving to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to participate in the formulation of procedures and policies for the Retail Department, contributing valuable insights and expertise.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Business Administration, Retail Management or equivalent.

A minimum of four (4) years of experience in Store Operations, Merchandising, and Inventory Management. Two (2) of which should be at managerial level.

Clean Class Four (4) Driver’s License.

Skills & Competencies:

Ability to lead, manage and develop staff and employees.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

Ability to identify, communicate and ensure implementation of the agreed business objectives for the relevant unit. Ability to plan and organise short to medium targets.

Ability to analyse and solve business problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

Sound business acumen and resourcefulness.

Ability to interact and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw