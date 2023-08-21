Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Category Manager (Harare)
Job Description
National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of job opportunity for Category Manager.
The Category Manager will work closely with senior leadership to drive the business forward into the future.
The key objectives are: Sales, Marketing and Operational Planning. Branding Proposition and Management. Customer Management and Engagement. Financial Performance and Control.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing the annual category plan and innovations strategy for the business unit.
- Contributing to the development of the business unit’s full year budget (Volumes, Costs, Pricing, Market Shares).
- Setting Customer Trading Terms for approval by the Managing Executive and Credit Committee.
- Planning, developing, and ensuring the implementation of the optimum tactics to manage each brand in line with the business unit sales and marketing strategy.
- Managing service quality and enabling optimum customer relationships and promotes sales.
- Delivering relevant business insights through conducting formal and informal market research, surveys, and business intelligence.
- Tracking performance and monitoring brand health/equity and taking appropriate actions (such as rebranding).
- Monitoring and measuring the success of the Marketing initiatives and Events to the overall Business goals and consumer satisfaction.
- Maintaining relationships with key customers by making regular visits, understanding their needs, and anticipating new opportunities.
- Ensuring availability of the full range of products and agreeing delivery methods, schedules, and technical support requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing.
- Commercial and business acumen.
In return National Foods offers:
- An opportunity to join an established business looking to expand further.
- The chance to work under exceptionally talented leadership & further your development.
Other
How to Apply
National Foods Limited is a leading food manufacturer, offering on-going opportunities to progress, both personally and professionally, whilst constantly recognising and rewarding individual and team performance. If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw
Deadline: 15 August 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods.