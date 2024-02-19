Caterer (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provides exceptional culinary skills which create a unique food flair and signature through creativity.

Develops activities to enhance food production and fostering innovation.

Provision of lunches and teas for staff

Continuously improve food production facilities to meet evolving demands and expectations.

Ensure consistent adherence to food quality standards.

Participates in budget preparation for the canteen.

Design, prepare and deliver menus within set budgets and costs.

Collaborates with procurement to influence strategic purchasing decisions that are cost effective whilst maintaining quality.

Creates unforgettable dining experiences.

Provides guidance on effective controls in the food management.

Manages safety issues and enforcing kitchen hygienic standards.

Supervision of canteen staff.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Food Science and Technology or equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in a similar-scale operation.

Strong strategic thinking and execution skills with good business acumen.

omprehensive knowledge of food trends, various cuisines, and a passion for food preparation.

Exemplary level of professionalism and strong organizational skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/ or professional certificates to:

Head Human Resources and Administration