Caterer (Harare)
ZimPost
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides exceptional culinary skills which create a unique food flair and signature through creativity.
- Develops activities to enhance food production and fostering innovation.
- Provision of lunches and teas for staff
- Continuously improve food production facilities to meet evolving demands and expectations.
- Ensure consistent adherence to food quality standards.
- Participates in budget preparation for the canteen.
- Design, prepare and deliver menus within set budgets and costs.
- Collaborates with procurement to influence strategic purchasing decisions that are cost effective whilst maintaining quality.
- Creates unforgettable dining experiences.
- Provides guidance on effective controls in the food management.
- Manages safety issues and enforcing kitchen hygienic standards.
- Supervision of canteen staff.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Food Science and Technology or equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in a similar-scale operation.
- Strong strategic thinking and execution skills with good business acumen.
- omprehensive knowledge of food trends, various cuisines, and a passion for food preparation.
- Exemplary level of professionalism and strong organizational skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/ or professional certificates to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
P.O. BOX 3940
HARARE
Deadline: 16 February 2024
