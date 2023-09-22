Catering And Accommodation Manager

Duties and Responsibilities

Plans, administers and supervises the University's catering operations and services.

Manages a team of catering staff for successful and quality execution of catering events.

Responds to customer inquiries and service in accurate and timely manner.

Gather customer requirements (like number of guests and event dates).

Plan food and beverage menus considering clients' preferences and special requests (for example healthy meals for students).

Performs daily inspections of guest rooms and common areas to ensure the best possible service;

Determine requirements in ingredients and set portions.

Performs staff management, expense control, menu selection and food preparation.

Manages stock and place orders, as needed.

Ensures that rooms are cleaned.

Conducts team meetings and allocating rooms.

Orders service stock and linen.

Ensures all rooms are cared for and inspected according to standards.

Make recommendations to improve service and ensure efficient operations.

Ensures compliance with health and safety regulations and standards.

Explores business opportunities to obtain new orders.

Performs staff reviews and encourage teamwork among staff.

Resolves customer problems and complaints.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must at least have an HND/ a first degree qualification in Hospitality\ Management/Food Science.

A Masters' degree in a relevant discipline, Diploma in Hospitality would be added advantages. Applicants should have at least 3 years’ experience.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 03 October 2023