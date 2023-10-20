Catering Supervisor
Job Description
The University seeks to recruit applicants with requisite qualifications, skills and experience for the above mentioned post in the Catering Services Unit.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring that all food is of excellent quality and served in a timely manner.
- Planning the menu, keeping in mind budget, and availability of seasonal ingredients.
- Overseeing all kitchen operations.
- Organising duty roster.
- Coordinating kitchen staff and assisting them as required.
- Training staff to prepare and cook all the menu items.
- Taking stock of ingredients and equipment, and placing orders to replenish stock.
- Enforcing safety and sanitation standards in the kitchen.
- Creating new recipes to keep the menu fresh.
- Keeping up to date with industry trends.
- Receiving feedback and making improvements where necessary.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must possess 5 O’ Level passes including English and Mathematics plus a Culinary School Higher National Diploma and at least 3 years supervisory experience in the catering industry.
- A degree in the same field will be an added advantage.
- Applicants should submit a portfolio of creative unique dishes.
Skills, Knowledge & Abilities:
- Expert multitasking ability.
- Great leadership and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to run stocktaking and place orders for resupply.
- Exemplary work ethic in a high-pressure environment.
- Passion and pride for delighting people with food.
CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: An attractive package which includes Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits is offered; details of which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
How to Apply
All applications will be treated in strictest confidence. Applications, which should include a Curriculum Vitae (giving full personal particulars of applicant, including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, employment and experience, present salary, telephone numbers and the names, addresses (including e-mail) and telephone numbers of three contactable referees) and copies of certificates must be addressed to:
The Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Department
National University of Science and Technology
P O Box AC 939
Ascot
Bulawayo, ZIMBABWE
And e-mailed to: recruitment@nust.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.
The National University of Science and Technology is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 24 October 2023
National University of Science and Technology (NUST)
The National University of Science and Technology is the second largest public research university in Zimbabwe, located in Bulawayo. It was established in 1991. On 8 April 1991.