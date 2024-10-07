Cattle Feed Plant Operators x3 (Chipinge)
Job Description
Operate and maintain equipment in a cattle feed manufacturing plant, ensuring efficient production of high-quality feed products while maintaining safety and regulatory standards.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitor and control biomass burner performance, ensuring optimal heat output and fuel efficiency.
- Operate and monitor drying systems to achieve optimal moisture levels.
- Operating pelletizing machine to produce high quality feed pellets.
- Operate grinding equipment (hammer mill).
- Operate bagging and packaging equipment.
- Receive, store and manage raw materials and finished goods.
- Follow safety protocols and regulations.
- Perform routine maintenance tasks i.e lubrication, cleaning
- Troubleshoot equipment issues and report to maintenance team.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or equivalent in feed processing.
- Experience in feed mill operations or related industry an added advantage.
- Mechanical aptitude and troubleshooting skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Strong communication and teamwork skills.
- Familiarity with safety regulations.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply in writing and submit application letter together with a CV not later than the 10th of October 2024 to: wellcome.mawoko@greenfuel.co.zw
Green Fuel
Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.
Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.