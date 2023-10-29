CCTV Operator x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned positions.

The position exists to diligently monitor and operate all ZINARA Closed-Circuit Television (CCTVs) installed across the country to detect and deter revenue leakages as well as access control management in line with the ZINARA Risk Management and Loss Control Mandate. The position reports to the CCTV Operations Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitors CCTVs and equipment installed at all ZINARA stations across the country to pro-actively and reactively respond to detected incidents aimed at reducing revenue leakages.

Logs all suspicious incidents observed and write accurate reports covering all activities involving CCTVs at all ZINARA stations from the Control Room.

Generates high quality evidence to facilitate investigations and where necessary prosecution of offenders.

Operates the CCTV system in accordance with the

ZINARA Risk and Loss Control department Standard Operating Procedures and relevant state governing laws and regulations.

Carnes out and records daily equipment checks and report all faults and failures of CCTVs to immediate supervisor.

Reports crimes in action.

Maintains the CCTV Control Centre facilities and environs safe, and clean, in line with ZINARA policies.

Reports immediately to the Supervisor any suspicious criminal behaviour detected through the CCTV Cameras installed at various ZI NARA sites across the country

Records and reports all CCTV systems malfunctions and unusual circumstances in accordance with ZINARA Procedures and recommend corrective action to superiors.

Prepares daily CCTV Operations reports and submit to superiors.

Testifies in internal hearings and courts of law in matters involving CCTV evidence.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean Class 4 Driver's license.

Must have 5 "O" levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.

At least 2 A' level passes or equivalent.

Relevant Diploma or higher qualification in Risk Management/Security Studies/ Information Technology / Telecommunications or equivalent.

A professional qualification or training in Electronic Security Systems or similar is a distinct advantage.

At least 2 years relevant working experience.

Demonstrable experience in corporate security, intelligence management or law enforcement.

Other

How to Apply

Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to: