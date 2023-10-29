CCTV Operator x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the above mentioned positions.
The position exists to diligently monitor and operate all ZINARA Closed-Circuit Television (CCTVs) installed across the country to detect and deter revenue leakages as well as access control management in line with the ZINARA Risk Management and Loss Control Mandate. The position reports to the CCTV Operations Supervisor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitors CCTVs and equipment installed at all ZINARA stations across the country to pro-actively and reactively respond to detected incidents aimed at reducing revenue leakages.
- Logs all suspicious incidents observed and write accurate reports covering all activities involving CCTVs at all ZINARA stations from the Control Room.
- Generates high quality evidence to facilitate investigations and where necessary prosecution of offenders.
- Operates the CCTV system in accordance with the
- ZINARA Risk and Loss Control department Standard Operating Procedures and relevant state governing laws and regulations.
- Carnes out and records daily equipment checks and report all faults and failures of CCTVs to immediate supervisor.
- Reports crimes in action.
- Maintains the CCTV Control Centre facilities and environs safe, and clean, in line with ZINARA policies.
- Reports immediately to the Supervisor any suspicious criminal behaviour detected through the CCTV Cameras installed at various ZI NARA sites across the country
- Records and reports all CCTV systems malfunctions and unusual circumstances in accordance with ZINARA Procedures and recommend corrective action to superiors.
- Prepares daily CCTV Operations reports and submit to superiors.
- Testifies in internal hearings and courts of law in matters involving CCTV evidence.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean Class 4 Driver's license.
- Must have 5 "O" levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- At least 2 A' level passes or equivalent.
- Relevant Diploma or higher qualification in Risk Management/Security Studies/ Information Technology / Telecommunications or equivalent.
- A professional qualification or training in Electronic Security Systems or similar is a distinct advantage.
- At least 2 years relevant working experience.
- Demonstrable experience in corporate security, intelligence management or law enforcement.
Other
How to Apply
Written applications including CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted to:
Director Administration & Human Resources
Zimbabwe National Road Administration
489 Runiville, Glenroy Crescent,
Highlands, Harare
Or send via email to: 2023operationsvacancies@zinara.co.zw
Applicants can also lodge their application letters at the nearest ZINARA Provincial Office.
NB: ZINARA does not charge fees for job placements. Beware of fraudulent individuals claiming to represent ZINARA and demanding payment. Report any suspicious activities through the above stated email or Whatsapp 0712 245 276
Deadline: 06 November 2023 @4:30pm
Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA)
The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) founded in 2001, is a Zimbabwean parastatal responsible for the management, maintenance and development of Zimbabwe's national road network. ZINARA's functions include road fund management, providing secure, stable and adequate reservoir of funds, to fund effectively maintenance of the national road network through fixing, collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds usage for preservation, enhancement and sustainable development.