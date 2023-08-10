CCTV Operators

Job Description

Applications are invited fromsuitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. Successful candidates will be reporting to the CCTV Supervisor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing CCTV Security coverage to the entire mine to ensure a secure operating environment.

Preventing and protecting company assets against theft, damage or wastage.

Enforcing security rules, procedures and policies.

Ensure physically deployed security personnel are closely monitoring operations.

Controlling the movement of visitors, employees, products, assets and vehicles into,out and within company premises.

Immobilising of access controls, assisting in security checks and remotely enganging in arrests and preserving exhibits.

Ensure cameras are positioned and recording properly at all times.

Reporting and recording any incidence of theft, intrusions or any other security violations.

Generating written reports of daily activities and irregularities such as equipment or property damage, theft, presence of unauthorised persons, or unusual occurrences.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O Level passes including English and Mathematics.

At least 2 years working experience in a security related organisation such as the private commercial or public security sectors.

Experience in the Mining Sector is an added advantage.

Certificate in computer training.

International Computer Driving License or equivalent an added advantage.

Experience in CCTV Monitoring is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management systems.

How to Apply

Interested, self driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating he position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com

Deadline: 11 August 2023