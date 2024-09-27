Pindula|Search Pindula
Midlands State University (MSU)

Certified Ethical Hacker

Midlands State University (MSU)
Sep. 30, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Reporting to: ICT Security Engineer.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Meet with clients to discuss the security system currently in place.
  • Research the company's system, network structure, and possible penetration sites.
  • Conduct multiple penetration tests on the system.
  •  Identify and record security flaws and breaches.
  • Identify areas of high-level security.
  •  Review and rating the security network.
  •  Create suggestions for security upgrades.
  • Compile penetration test reports for the client.
  • Conduct penetration tests once new security features have been implemented
  • Suggest alternate upgrades.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
  • At least 1 year experience in ethical hacking.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE To Apply.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Software Engineer

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Server/ Data Center Engineer

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Server Room Shift Technician x3

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

IT Security Engineer (Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

IT Helpdesk Technician x2 (Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Network Engineer (Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

IT Projects Engineer (Gweru)

Deadline:
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University (MSU)

Webmaster (Gweru)

Deadline:
Steward Bank
Steward Bank

Full Stack Developer (Harare)

Deadline:
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Director Information Communication Technology

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback