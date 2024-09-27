Certified Ethical Hacker
Midlands State University (MSU)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Reporting to: ICT Security Engineer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Meet with clients to discuss the security system currently in place.
- Research the company's system, network structure, and possible penetration sites.
- Conduct multiple penetration tests on the system.
- Identify and record security flaws and breaches.
- Identify areas of high-level security.
- Review and rating the security network.
- Create suggestions for security upgrades.
- Compile penetration test reports for the client.
- Conduct penetration tests once new security features have been implemented
- Suggest alternate upgrades.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
- At least 1 year experience in ethical hacking.
Other
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.
