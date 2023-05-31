Certified Life Coaches x2 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

At World Mental Resilience Programs, we seek to add to our team with two Life Coaches to facilitate our clients’ transitions to fulfilling lives. The life coaches will be required to elucidate clients’ goals, identify salient resources and impediments, and then collaborate to produce actionable ideas that foster goal actualization as well as conducting regular, nuanced progress evaluations in supporting the company’s mental health solutions and services; family programs, school programs, workplace programs, community programs as well as the company’s membership services. The life coaches shall work with the company’s social workers, sociologists and the psychologists in promoting and facilitation of primary prevention, risk reduction and harm reduction of mental health breakdowns as well as to tailor design, develop, implement and review mental health solutions and services for individuals, families, schools, companies, organisations and institutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Gauging clients’ requirements and how coaching might best address these.

Delineating clients’ goals through ongoing discussions thereof.

Identifying internal and contextual roadblocks, and then devising plans to ameliorate these.

Teaching useful emotional and behavioral regulation techniques.

Collaborating with clients to develop action plans that center on the actualization of their stated ambitions.

Evaluating clients’ advancement toward goal actualization.

Encouraging continued and sustainable progress.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in psychology, social development, or similar.

Life coaching qualification, preferably issued by a reputable internationally recognised institution.

Minimum of five years working experience as a certified life coach.

Non-negotiable adherence to all pertinent ethical guidelines.

Ability to encourage introspection, connection, and ambition.

Outstanding verbal communication skills.

Non-judgemental, reflexive, and empathic.

Decisive but amenable to change.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvBvkWTpxvQTmGl3z_9EohvpZw76jaQapugUrUw9h4PIgfUg/viewform

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis as applications come. World mental resilience programs does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing, or training).

Deadline: 31 May 2023