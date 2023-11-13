Change Management Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Change Management Officer role that has arisen in our organisation.

To ensure that organizational projects and initiatives meet objectives on time and on budget by increasing employee adoption and usage. This position focuses on the people side of change, including changes to business processes, systems and technology, job roles and organization structures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifies the overarching goals, objectives, and questions about the change project and articulates a vision that the change program hopes to achieve.

Defines key actions required to achieve change goals and objectives.

Analyses the Group’s environment, processes, resources, culture, and capabilities to lay the foundation for change.

Assesses the potential risks associated with implementing change and understanding any external factors that could impact the success of the change.

Evaluates the Group’s ability to adapt to new practices or systems and identifies potential obstacles that may arise during the change process.

Assesses the Group’s digital maturity level and sets change program measurable targets.

Identifies all change risks and prepares risk mitigation strategies/tactics.

Conducts business change impact analysis to identify the groups, departments, functions, teams, and job roles that will be impacted by the change.

Analyses how stakeholders will be impacted by the change and the change's specific impact on people, processes, tools, organizational structure, roles, and technology.

Conducts a system impact assessment or software change impact analysis to identify the specific business processes and legacy technology tools that will be impacted (or replaced) by a technology level change.

Conducts an organizational culture, mindset, or operational change impact analysis to identify the groups and individuals that will be impacted and who need to be enabled and supported through the change.

Develops comprehensive strategies for managing the change process, to increase the chances of successful implementation.

Measures the success and impact of change management initiatives through metrics that provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of change efforts.

Ascertains and assesses the extent to which change has been implemented effectively and has delivered the expected benefits i.e., measure change success rate.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in business administration, human resources, or a related field.

Certified Change Management Expert.

3-5 years’ experience in major Project Management Implementation.

3-5 years’ experience Organisational Change Management projects implementation.

Excellent verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports. Energetic sound business acumen, resourceful and results driven.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject or Click here to apply directly.