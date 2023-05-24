Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Cairns Foods

Channel Leader (Bulawayo)

Cairns Foods
May. 30, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Foods Limited (Bulawayo).

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Vansales, the successful applicant will among other key duties be responsible for:

  • Driving top line growth and delivering customer set volumes and value objectives in the prescribed mix.
  • Ensuring products availability and visibility in all outlets covered as per the company's distribution and merchandising objectives.
  • Performing field execution for the company's distributive potential while optimizing costs to save.
  • Delivering superior execution at Point of Sale (POS).
  • Building lasting mutually beneficial relationships with players in the trade value chain.
  • Planning and managing personal business portfolio/ territory/ business according to an agreed market development strategy.
  • Recording analysing, reporting, and administering according to the systems and requirements.
  • Scouting for new business development opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 3 years' relevant experience in an FMCG environment.
  • A Bachelor's degree in Sales, Marketing or Business Studies or any other relevant qualification.
  • Clean class 4 drivers' license.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Skilled negotiator, team player.
  • Highly computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed CVs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 30 May 2023

Cairns Foods

Formerly known as Willards, Cairns Foods started out as a motorcar distribution company in the 1920’s till 1970 when the group experienced major growth following the acquisition of several large companies in the country at that time. Most notable was the acquisition of Willards Foods Ltd and its subsidiaries in 1976, marking the entry into the food industry. Then the birth of Mukuyu Winery in 1980 and the acquisition of the then Cerebos Foods in 1982, which gave way to the birth of the fruits and vegetables canning division.

Address: 1 Upton Road, Ardbennie Harare

Website: https://cairnsfoods.co.zw/

Tel: 0242 620 410-9

VOIP: +263 8677 004 5563

Email: info@cairnsfoods.co.zw

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Cairns Foods
Cairns Foods

Van Sales Representative x3 (Harare, Chinhoyi & Mutare)

Deadline:
Associated Belts and Bearings
Associated Belts and Bearings

Shop Sales Person

Deadline:
Silo Food Industries
Silo Food Industries

Sales Clerks x30

Deadline:
Creative Credit
Creative Credit

Country Sales Representatives x4

Deadline:
Creative Credit
Creative Credit

Motorbike country sales representative x20

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback