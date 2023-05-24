Channel Leader (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Foods Limited (Bulawayo).

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Head of Vansales, the successful applicant will among other key duties be responsible for:

Driving top line growth and delivering customer set volumes and value objectives in the prescribed mix.

Ensuring products availability and visibility in all outlets covered as per the company's distribution and merchandising objectives.

Performing field execution for the company's distributive potential while optimizing costs to save.

Delivering superior execution at Point of Sale (POS).

Building lasting mutually beneficial relationships with players in the trade value chain.

Planning and managing personal business portfolio/ territory/ business according to an agreed market development strategy.

Recording analysing, reporting, and administering according to the systems and requirements.

Scouting for new business development opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 years' relevant experience in an FMCG environment.

A Bachelor's degree in Sales, Marketing or Business Studies or any other relevant qualification.

Clean class 4 drivers' license.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Skilled negotiator, team player.

Highly computer literate.

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed CVs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 30 May 2023