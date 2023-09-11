Channel Leaders (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above posts, which have arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Foods Limited.
Reporting to the National Sales Manager, the successful applicants will among other key duties be responsible for:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Delivering a successful partnership with various customers through consistent sales growth, flawless execution & strict commercial discipline.
- Supervising Van Sales Representatives towards ensuring maximum market coverage across the country.
- Communicating sales targets to the respective Van Sales Representatives as well as enforcing the achievement of set targets.
- Driving routes profitability through regular route appraisals and re-alignments.
- Conducting regular route rides with Van Sales Representatives to ascertain the level of customer service.
- Ensuring timeous daily cash banking by the Van Sales Representatives in line with the SOP as well as timeous completion of weekly and monthly stock takes.
- Scouting for and closing out new business development opportunities.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 3 years' relevant experience in an FMCG environment.
- A University Degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management or related.
- Clean Class 4 Drivers' License.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Skilled negotiator & a team player.
- Highly computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 September 2023
Cairns Foods
Formerly known as Willards, Cairns Foods started out as a motorcar distribution company in the 1920’s till 1970 when the group experienced major growth following the acquisition of several large companies in the country at that time. Most notable was the acquisition of Willards Foods Ltd and its subsidiaries in 1976, marking the entry into the food industry. Then the birth of Mukuyu Winery in 1980 and the acquisition of the then Cerebos Foods in 1982, which gave way to the birth of the fruits and vegetables canning division.
Address: 1 Upton Road, Ardbennie Harare
Website: https://cairnsfoods.co.zw/
Tel: 0242 620 410-9
VOIP: +263 8677 004 5563
Email: info@cairnsfoods.co.zw