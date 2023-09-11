Channel Leaders (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above posts, which have arisen in our Sales Department at Cairns Foods Limited.

Reporting to the National Sales Manager, the successful applicants will among other key duties be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Delivering a successful partnership with various customers through consistent sales growth, flawless execution & strict commercial discipline.

Supervising Van Sales Representatives towards ensuring maximum market coverage across the country.

Communicating sales targets to the respective Van Sales Representatives as well as enforcing the achievement of set targets.

Driving routes profitability through regular route appraisals and re-alignments.

Conducting regular route rides with Van Sales Representatives to ascertain the level of customer service.

Ensuring timeous daily cash banking by the Van Sales Representatives in line with the SOP as well as timeous completion of weekly and monthly stock takes.

Scouting for and closing out new business development opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 3 years' relevant experience in an FMCG environment.

A University Degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Management or related.

Clean Class 4 Drivers' License.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Skilled negotiator & a team player.

Highly computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in writing together with detailed C.Vs should be submitted to: recruitment@cairnsfoods.co.zw.